"Fingerprint" of Japan's Fukushima nuclear disaster detected in North America

Cesium-134, the so-called fingerprint of Fukushima, was measured in seawater samples from the west coast of the United States and a salmon sampled from Canada, researchers said. Releases from the Fukushima reactors have included dozens of radioactive elements, but with regard to materials released into the ocean, most of the attention has been on three radioactive isotopes released in large amounts: iodine-131, cesium-137, and cesium-134, according to the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.