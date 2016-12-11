"Fingerprint" of Japan's Fukushima nuclear disaster detected in North America
Cesium-134, the so-called fingerprint of Fukushima, was measured in seawater samples from the west coast of the United States and a salmon sampled from Canada, researchers said. Releases from the Fukushima reactors have included dozens of radioactive elements, but with regard to materials released into the ocean, most of the attention has been on three radioactive isotopes released in large amounts: iodine-131, cesium-137, and cesium-134, according to the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.
Add your comments below
Gold Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gold Beach Jukebox (Jun '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|16
|Storm
|Oct '16
|Jan
|1
|Roy Gervais
|Jul '16
|curious
|1
|Murder suspect Josiah Miller to return to Calif... (Dec '08)
|Jun '16
|Hightops
|10
|massage for couples (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|massage for couples
|1
|John K. Hutchison - Is this the famous self-pr... (Apr '15)
|May '15
|Johnhutchison
|2
|Murder suspect refuses extradition to Oregon (Aug '08)
|Oct '14
|total BS
|36
Find what you want!
Search Gold Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC