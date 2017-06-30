Westfaff named to Russell Sage dean's list
Brianna Westfall of Broadalbin, was named to the dean's list for the spring semester at the Russell Sage College, Troy, Rensselaer County. The dean's list students have achieved a semester grade point average of at least 3.5 while carrying a course load of at least 12 credits.
