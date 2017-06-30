Water line almost complete

Water line almost complete

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Gloversville Leader-Herald

Construction for Fulton County's more-than $700,000 Hales Mills Road Extension waterline project is almost done, county Planning Director James Mraz said. The project involves installation of 6,075 linear feet of a new 12-inch water main, hydrants, valves and borings under Route 29. Officials are hoping the waterline will be the beginning of game changing Jump Start: Fulton County initiative to spur much development for a new area of the county.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Gloversville Leader-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gloversville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Wheres Mr. Rathbun at? 13 hr Karma 1
Murder? (Apr '11) 16 hr Rona 4
Ron Savoie (Aug '15) Jun 30 Yep 8
What Happened to the True Value Hardware Store Jun 12 Joe 5
News Upstate NY lawmakers question use of state mone... Jun 10 Try more taxes 8
News Salvation Army leaders get ready to move Jun '17 hgghgg 1
Whatever happened to disgraced Latin Teacher He... (Jun '13) May '17 Someone 14
See all Gloversville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gloversville Forum Now

Gloversville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gloversville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Gloversville, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,672 • Total comments across all topics: 282,256,110

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC