Tri-county blotter 07/06

Mike Beauvais, 40, of 1000 Eastern Avenue, Apartment 111, Schenectady, was arrested Tuesday by Montgomery County sheriff's deputies and charged with unlawful possession of marijuana and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license. GLOVERSVILLE - Aram Ormanian, 26, of 37 Prospect Ave. was taken into custody on a bench warrant by city police on June 28. Officers said they conducted a traffic stop on Prospect Avenue for a traffic violation.

