Tri-county blotter 07/03

15 hrs ago

Joshua S. Willie, 29, of 1750 Route 67, Johnstown, was charged by city police at 5:25 p.m. June 17 with faIlure to stop for a stop sign and second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation. JOHNSTOWN - Derrick J. Tusang, 25, of 5 Slater Drive, Scotia, was charged by city police at 11:59 p.m. June 17 with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, no tail lights and uninspected motor vehicle.

