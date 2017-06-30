Tornado touches down in Broadalbin
Edward Gundersen of 2176 County Highway 107 said as an EF2 tornado touched down behind nearby 2170 on the highway shortly before 4 p.m. Friday with winds possibly up to 90 mph. Amber and Ryan Furman, both 8 years old, took shelter in the bathroom of their home at 2180 Highway 107.
