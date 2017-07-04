Police officer hit by car and killed while helping injured deer in Fulton County
A local police officer died after he was struck by a car Monday night along Route 30 in the Hamlet of Northhampton. Law enforcement sources tell News10 ABC that a Northville police officer stopped around 10:05 p.m. Monday to render aid to an injured deer lying in the middle of the road on Route 30 about .5 mile South of the Northville Bridge.
