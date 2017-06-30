Officer hit, killed by car while helping woman who hit deer in Upstate NY
A longtime police officer in Fulton County died Monday night after being hit by a car as he was helping a woman who had struck a deer in Northampton, county Sheriff Rich Giardino said Tuesday. Robert Johnson, 60, of Mayfield had just left his job as a part-time Northville police officer about 10 p.m. when he spotted a woman pulled off the side of the road southbound on State Highway 30. He pulled over to help.
