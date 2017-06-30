Northville police officer dies in accident

An off-duty village of Northville police officer was killed when he was struck by a car Monday night on Route 30 while trying to assist with a deer accident in the town. The Fulton County Sheriff's Department today reported Robert J. Johnson, 60, of Mayfield, was a pedestrian and was killed in the accident at 10:43 p.m., south of Pine Avenue.

