Northville police officer dies in acc...

Northville police officer dies in accident

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Gloversville Leader-Herald

An off-duty village of Northville police officer was killed when he was struck by a car Monday night on Route 30 while trying to assist with a deer accident in the town. The Fulton County Sheriff's Department today reported Robert J. Johnson, 60, of Mayfield, was a pedestrian and was killed in the accident at 10:43 p.m., south of Pine Avenue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Gloversville Leader-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gloversville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Heritage in mayfield (Apr '15) 21 hr TimeJump 2
Wheres Mr. Rathbun at? Tue Karma 1
Murder? (Apr '11) Tue Rona 4
Ron Savoie (Aug '15) Jun 30 Yep 8
What Happened to the True Value Hardware Store Jun 12 Joe 5
News Upstate NY lawmakers question use of state mone... Jun 10 Try more taxes 8
News Salvation Army leaders get ready to move Jun '17 hgghgg 1
See all Gloversville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gloversville Forum Now

Gloversville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gloversville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Wall Street
 

Gloversville, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,137 • Total comments across all topics: 282,278,858

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC