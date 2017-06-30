Man accused of installing phone camer...

Man accused of installing phone camera in bathroom

A Gloversville man recently was accused of making holes in a ceiling bathroom for a cellphone camera at an undisclosed location in Mayfield, according to Fulton County Sheriff's deputies on Monday. Joshua Adamkoski , 19, was charged on Thursday with felony unlawful surveillance after law enforcement found Adamkoski had made the holes and installed a cellphone camera and extension cord to record activities in the bathroom, deputies said.

