Man accused of installing phone camera in bathroom

A Gloversville man recently was accused of making holes in a ceiling bathroom for a cellphone camera at an undisclosed location in Mayfield, according to Fulton County Sheriff's deputies on Monday. Joshua Adamkoski , 19, was charged on Thursday with felony unlawful surveillance after law enforcement found Adamkoski had made the holes and installed a cellphone camera and extension cord to record activities in the bathroom, deputies said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.