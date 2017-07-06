Historic building partially collapses...

Historic building partially collapses in Gloversville

Thursday Jul 6

A section of downtown Gloversville blocked off to traffic after part of a historic building collapsed, leaving people worried about the future of their city. Brenan works in downtown and is pleased to know her favorite lunch spot is open despite the caution tape and blocked off road.

Gloversville, NY

