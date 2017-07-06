Historic building partially collapses in Gloversville
A section of downtown Gloversville blocked off to traffic after part of a historic building collapsed, leaving people worried about the future of their city. Brenan works in downtown and is pleased to know her favorite lunch spot is open despite the caution tape and blocked off road.
Gloversville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What ever happened to Gloversville Little Leagu... (Jun '16)
|Jul 9
|Fred
|5
|Heritage in mayfield (Apr '15)
|Jul 5
|TimeJump
|2
|Wheres Mr. Rathbun at?
|Jul 4
|Karma
|1
|Murder? (Apr '11)
|Jul 4
|Rona
|4
|Ron Savoie (Aug '15)
|Jun 30
|Yep
|8
|What Happened to the True Value Hardware Store
|Jun 12
|Joe
|5
|Upstate NY lawmakers question use of state mone...
|Jun '17
|Try more taxes
|8
