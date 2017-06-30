Fugitive from Mass. apprehended in Troy

Fugitive from Mass. apprehended in Troy

A fugitive from Massachusetts wanted for kidnapping, weapons possession and attempted murder was apprehended in the city's Griswold Heights housing complex, police said Friday. Officers were alerted by Massachusetts State Police that Juan Gutierrez , 22, was believed to be in the Troy area with a woman and officers narrowed down the area where they thought he could be hiding,leading them to the complex.

