Fugitive from Mass. apprehended in Troy
A fugitive from Massachusetts wanted for kidnapping, weapons possession and attempted murder was apprehended in the city's Griswold Heights housing complex, police said Friday. Officers were alerted by Massachusetts State Police that Juan Gutierrez , 22, was believed to be in the Troy area with a woman and officers narrowed down the area where they thought he could be hiding,leading them to the complex.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Add your comments below
Gloversville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ron Savoie (Aug '15)
|Fri
|Yep
|8
|What Happened to the True Value Hardware Store
|Jun 12
|Joe
|5
|Upstate NY lawmakers question use of state mone...
|Jun 10
|Try more taxes
|8
|Salvation Army leaders get ready to move
|Jun 3
|hgghgg
|1
|Whatever happened to disgraced Latin Teacher He... (Jun '13)
|May '17
|Someone
|14
|anybody know how George Crandall is? (Mar '11)
|May '17
|Carla
|3
|What ever happened to Gloversville Little Leagu... (Jun '16)
|May '17
|May222
|4
Find what you want!
Search Gloversville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC