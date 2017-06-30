Cruise-in car show planned
A Cruise-in Car Show will be held on Aug. 13 from 1 to 5 p.m. on the green in front of the picnic pavilion in the center of town. A trophy dash plates will be sponsored by the Wells Fish and Game Club, and music and food provided by the Over Rock Cafe.
