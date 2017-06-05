Woman sentenced for sex abuse

A Gloversville woman who was convicted in an underage sex case involving a girl was sentenced this week in Fulton County Court to six years probation. Melissa A. Richardson, 47, of 60 Steele Ave., was sentenced by Judge Polly A. Hoye to the probation, as part of a plea arrangement.

