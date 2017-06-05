Woman sentenced for sex abuse
A Gloversville woman who was convicted in an underage sex case involving a girl was sentenced this week in Fulton County Court to six years probation. Melissa A. Richardson, 47, of 60 Steele Ave., was sentenced by Judge Polly A. Hoye to the probation, as part of a plea arrangement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Gloversville Leader-Herald.
Add your comments below
Gloversville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ron Savoie (Aug '15)
|9 min
|Yep
|6
|Upstate NY lawmakers question use of state mone...
|6 hr
|William Jefferson...
|4
|Salvation Army leaders get ready to move
|Sat
|hgghgg
|1
|Whatever happened to disgraced Latin Teacher He... (Jun '13)
|May 25
|Someone
|14
|anybody know how George Crandall is? (Mar '11)
|May 25
|Carla
|3
|What ever happened to Gloversville Little Leagu... (Jun '16)
|May 22
|May222
|4
|Why is G'ville getting to be so bad? (Jul '09)
|May 20
|Qwest
|46
Find what you want!
Search Gloversville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC