Wanted: Princesses for Miss Saratoga County Fair
Beauty pageant queens and contestants, including Christina Senac, foreground, practice the opening number for the beauty pageant at the Saratoga County Fairgrounds on Sunday July 13, 2008, in Ballston Spa, N.Y. Beauty pageant queens and contestants, including Christina Senac, foreground, practice the opening number for the beauty pageant at the Saratoga County Fairgrounds on Sunday July 13, 2008, in Ballston Spa, Beauty pageant queens and contestants practice the opening number for the beauty pageant at the Saratoga County Fairgrounds on Sunday July 13, 2008, in Ballston Spa, N.Y. Beauty pageant queens and contestants practice the opening number for the beauty pageant at the Saratoga County Fairgrounds on Sunday July 13, 2008, in Ballston Spa, N.Y. Former Miss Petite International Kimberly Brooks, center, instructs the pageant contestants during a Miss Altamont Fair beauty pageant, ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Add your comments below
Gloversville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What Happened to the True Value Hardware Store
|Jun 12
|Joe
|5
|Upstate NY lawmakers question use of state mone...
|Jun 10
|Try more taxes
|8
|Ron Savoie (Aug '15)
|Jun 8
|Bahahaha
|7
|Salvation Army leaders get ready to move
|Jun 3
|hgghgg
|1
|Whatever happened to disgraced Latin Teacher He... (Jun '13)
|May '17
|Someone
|14
|anybody know how George Crandall is? (Mar '11)
|May '17
|Carla
|3
|What ever happened to Gloversville Little Leagu... (Jun '16)
|May '17
|May222
|4
Find what you want!
Search Gloversville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC