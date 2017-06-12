Two more appointed to GHA
During the Common Council meeting Tuesday, Mayor Dayton King announced he would be appointing former councilman John Castiglione to the seat vacated by James Del Savio on May 17 and businessman Beau Kicinski to the seat vacated earlier this month by Greg Gottung. The positions will run from 2020 to 2021 respectively.
