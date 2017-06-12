Tri-county blotter 06/14

Tri-county blotter 06/14

Officers said Coadney was seen yelling obscenities and causing alarm for bystanders at the Trail Station park at around 1 p.m. After ignoring warnings to cease his disorderly behavior, Coadney was taken into custody and was arraigned in Gloversville City Court by the Judge C. Ross Dalmata, where he was sent to the Fulton County Jail on $150 cash bail or $500 bond. GLOVERSVILLE - Kelly P. Marriott, 52, of 4293 Route 30, Lot 131 in Amsterdam was charged with two counts of issuing a bad check by city police on Friday.

