Tri-county blotter 06/08

Tri-county blotter 06/08

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Gloversville Leader-Herald

Corey A. Porter of Johnstown was charged by New York state police on May 31 at 8:42 p.m. with unlawful possession of marijuana. EDINBURG - Nicole M. Pagano, 31, of Edinburg, was charged by New York state police on May 31 with speeding in a posted zone, driving while intoxicated and having a blood-alcohol content of 0.08 percent or higher.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Gloversville Leader-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gloversville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ron Savoie (Aug '15) 18 hr Bahahaha 7
News Upstate NY lawmakers question use of state mone... Tue No JD For U 7
News Salvation Army leaders get ready to move Jun 3 hgghgg 1
Whatever happened to disgraced Latin Teacher He... (Jun '13) May 25 Someone 14
anybody know how George Crandall is? (Mar '11) May 25 Carla 3
What ever happened to Gloversville Little Leagu... (Jun '16) May 22 May222 4
Why is G'ville getting to be so bad? (Jul '09) May 20 Qwest 46
See all Gloversville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gloversville Forum Now

Gloversville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gloversville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. South Korea
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Gloversville, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,829 • Total comments across all topics: 281,622,770

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC