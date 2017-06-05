Tri-county blotter 06/08

Corey A. Porter of Johnstown was charged by New York state police on May 31 at 8:42 p.m. with unlawful possession of marijuana. EDINBURG - Nicole M. Pagano, 31, of Edinburg, was charged by New York state police on May 31 with speeding in a posted zone, driving while intoxicated and having a blood-alcohol content of 0.08 percent or higher.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Gloversville Leader-Herald.