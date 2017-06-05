Three arrested in home burglary

Three Gloversville men were arrested on felonies Monday by city police in connection with a residential burglary two months ago that resulted in the theft of a floor safe. Charges were lodged against Dylan Brown, 22, of 31 Jay St.; Antonio McCloskey, 20, of 32 Addison St.; and Timothy Palmer Jr., 25, of 11 Sixth St. felony punishable by a mandatory minimum term of state prison incarceration of 3 1/2 years and up to a maximum of 15 years in state prison.

