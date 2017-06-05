Three arrested in home burglary
Three Gloversville men were arrested on felonies Monday by city police in connection with a residential burglary two months ago that resulted in the theft of a floor safe. Charges were lodged against Dylan Brown, 22, of 31 Jay St.; Antonio McCloskey, 20, of 32 Addison St.; and Timothy Palmer Jr., 25, of 11 Sixth St. felony punishable by a mandatory minimum term of state prison incarceration of 3 1/2 years and up to a maximum of 15 years in state prison.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Gloversville Leader-Herald.
Add your comments below
Gloversville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Upstate NY lawmakers question use of state mone...
|5 hr
|No JD For U
|7
|Ron Savoie (Aug '15)
|Mon
|Yep
|6
|Salvation Army leaders get ready to move
|Jun 3
|hgghgg
|1
|Whatever happened to disgraced Latin Teacher He... (Jun '13)
|May 25
|Someone
|14
|anybody know how George Crandall is? (Mar '11)
|May 25
|Carla
|3
|What ever happened to Gloversville Little Leagu... (Jun '16)
|May 22
|May222
|4
|Why is G'ville getting to be so bad? (Jul '09)
|May 20
|Qwest
|46
Find what you want!
Search Gloversville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC