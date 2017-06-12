Suitcase' defendant due in court

One of the two defendants being tried locally in the criminal matter of a city man found in late winter in a suitcase in Arkansas had his City Court case adjourned until June 27. Fulton County District Attorney Chad Brown said Wednesday that Aaron M. Rulison, 25, of 9 Eighth Ave., Gloversville, appeared Tuesday in City Court. He's charged with one felony count of concealment of a human corpse.

