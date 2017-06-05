State police still investigating 1984 murder
It's been more than three decades since a 21-year-old upstate New York man was found shot to death in a remote area at the south edge of Adirondack Park, and state police are still chasing leads in the case. The decomposed body of Robert Darling Jr., who was shot in the head, was discovered by hunters in October 1984 in a wooded area in Hamilton County, about 10 miles north of his home in Gloversville.
