Southern Adirondack wine, food festival set for Saturday
The Gloversville Business Improvement District has announced its third annual Southern Adirondack Wine & Food Festival, scheduled for 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday downtown on North Main Street. The event will feature tastings from New York state wineries, local food vendors, music, a downtown architecture tour, and more.
