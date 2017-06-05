Sherman's hearing set for June 13

Sherman's hearing set for June 13

2 hrs ago

The date of the meeting to hear the proposals regarding the Sherman's property has been changed, according to a news release. The applicants will review their proposals with the public on June 13 at 6:30 p.m. and the public will have an opportunity to ask questions, according to a news release.

