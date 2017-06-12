Sheriff: Two child predators arrested in Fulton County underage
Two men are accused of trying to arraign a sexual encounter with a 14-year-old child who was actually a State Police investigator, the Fulton County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday. Deputies and troopers also arrested two alleged prostitutes during their June 6 underage sex sting, the sheriff's office said.
