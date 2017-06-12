Sheriff: Two child predators arrested...

Sheriff: Two child predators arrested in Fulton County underage

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Albany Times Union

Two men are accused of trying to arraign a sexual encounter with a 14-year-old child who was actually a State Police investigator, the Fulton County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday. Deputies and troopers also arrested two alleged prostitutes during their June 6 underage sex sting, the sheriff's office said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gloversville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What Happened to the True Value Hardware Store Mon Joe 5
News Upstate NY lawmakers question use of state mone... Jun 10 Try more taxes 8
Ron Savoie (Aug '15) Jun 8 Bahahaha 7
News Salvation Army leaders get ready to move Jun 3 hgghgg 1
Whatever happened to disgraced Latin Teacher He... (Jun '13) May 25 Someone 14
anybody know how George Crandall is? (Mar '11) May 25 Carla 3
What ever happened to Gloversville Little Leagu... (Jun '16) May 22 May222 4
See all Gloversville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gloversville Forum Now

Gloversville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gloversville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Afghanistan
 

Gloversville, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,985 • Total comments across all topics: 281,757,604

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC