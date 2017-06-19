Salvation Army hosts summer day camp
Domonique Rosario of Johnstown reviews activity ideas for children at the Salvation Army Educational Center on Spring Street Tuesday. Johnstown 3rd Ward Councilwoman Helen Martin reads a resolution allowing the city to endorse a St. John's Episcopal Church grant application to the state Monday night at City Hall.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Gloversville Leader-Herald.
Add your comments below
Gloversville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What Happened to the True Value Hardware Store
|Jun 12
|Joe
|5
|Upstate NY lawmakers question use of state mone...
|Jun 10
|Try more taxes
|8
|Ron Savoie (Aug '15)
|Jun 8
|Bahahaha
|7
|Salvation Army leaders get ready to move
|Jun 3
|hgghgg
|1
|Whatever happened to disgraced Latin Teacher He... (Jun '13)
|May 25
|Someone
|14
|anybody know how George Crandall is? (Mar '11)
|May 25
|Carla
|3
|What ever happened to Gloversville Little Leagu... (Jun '16)
|May '17
|May222
|4
Find what you want!
Search Gloversville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC