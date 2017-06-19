Rally held to save healthcare
A diverse group of healthcare professions, union representatives and the general public got together to ask Congress to help save healthcare. On Wednesday, representatives of Nathan Littauer Hospital, New York State Nurses Association, 1199 SEIU United Healthcare Workers union, The Labor-Religion Coalition and everyday citizens gathered to ask congress to reject the American Healthcare Act.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Gloversville Leader-Herald.
Add your comments below
Gloversville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What Happened to the True Value Hardware Store
|Jun 12
|Joe
|5
|Upstate NY lawmakers question use of state mone...
|Jun 10
|Try more taxes
|8
|Ron Savoie (Aug '15)
|Jun 8
|Bahahaha
|7
|Salvation Army leaders get ready to move
|Jun 3
|hgghgg
|1
|Whatever happened to disgraced Latin Teacher He... (Jun '13)
|May 25
|Someone
|14
|anybody know how George Crandall is? (Mar '11)
|May 25
|Carla
|3
|What ever happened to Gloversville Little Leagu... (Jun '16)
|May '17
|May222
|4
Find what you want!
Search Gloversville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC