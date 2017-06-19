Rally held to save healthcare

Rally held to save healthcare

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Gloversville Leader-Herald

A diverse group of healthcare professions, union representatives and the general public got together to ask Congress to help save healthcare. On Wednesday, representatives of Nathan Littauer Hospital, New York State Nurses Association, 1199 SEIU United Healthcare Workers union, The Labor-Religion Coalition and everyday citizens gathered to ask congress to reject the American Healthcare Act.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Gloversville Leader-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gloversville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What Happened to the True Value Hardware Store Jun 12 Joe 5
News Upstate NY lawmakers question use of state mone... Jun 10 Try more taxes 8
Ron Savoie (Aug '15) Jun 8 Bahahaha 7
News Salvation Army leaders get ready to move Jun 3 hgghgg 1
Whatever happened to disgraced Latin Teacher He... (Jun '13) May 25 Someone 14
anybody know how George Crandall is? (Mar '11) May 25 Carla 3
What ever happened to Gloversville Little Leagu... (Jun '16) May '17 May222 4
See all Gloversville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gloversville Forum Now

Gloversville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gloversville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. U.S. Open
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Iran
  5. Cuba
 

Gloversville, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,029 • Total comments across all topics: 281,978,825

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC