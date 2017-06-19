Rachael Mattice pleads in case
A Johnstown woman has pleaded guilty to falsely reporting being abducted almost a year ago and held by a man, and is looking to move beyond this matter, according to her attorney. According to a court official, Rachael Lynn Mattice, 25, pleaded guilty to one count of falsely reporting an incident, a misdemeanor, in town court on Tuesday, just two days shy of one year ago when she was reported as missing by her family.
