Prison ordered for contempt case

A Gloversville man who police said tied up a female victim with duct tape last winter and threatened to kill her faces up to three years in state prison. John A. Smith, 39, of 82 Fremont St., pleaded guilty Wednesday before Fulton County Court Judge Polly A. Hoye to one felony count of first-degree criminal contempt, as part of a plea arrangement.

