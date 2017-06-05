Police seek help in car larcenies

The Gloversville Police Department has been investigating a series of larcenies from vehicles during the month of May and have recovered various items as a result. If your car was broken in to or you are missing items from your vehicle as a result of larcenies occurring in the East Fulton Street, Pearl Street or South Hollywood Avenue areas you are asked to contact the Gloversville Police Department at 773-4505 between the hours of 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. to schedule an appointment to view any item that may be yours.

