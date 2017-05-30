Police: Gloversville man struck 18-mo...

Police: Gloversville man struck 18-month-old

Friday Read more: Albany Times Union

A 24-year-old Gloversville man faces a felony assault charge after police say he struck and bruised an 18-month-old. Anthony T. LaRock , Jr., of 114 Lincoln St., was arrested Tuesday and charged with second-degree assault and endangering the welfare of a child, police said.

