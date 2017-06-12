Plans shaping up for Northville woodworking weekend

The ninth annual version of the Northville Rotary Club's Woodworking &ne Arts Weekend takes place Friday, July 14 to Sunday, July 16 at the Bradt Municipal Building and Town Park, 412 S Main St. NORTHVILLE -The ninth annual version of the Northville Rotary Club's Woodworking &ne Arts Weekend takes place Friday, July 14 to Sunday, July 16 at the Bradt Municipal Building and Town Park, 412 S Main St. NORTHVILLE -The ninth annual version of the Northville Rotary Club's Woodworking &ine Arts Weekend takes place Friday, July 14 to Sunday, July 16 at the Bradt Municipal Building and Town Park, 412 S Main St. Paul Petrie Jr. is a featured artist.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.