Mountain club schedules meeting
The Foothills Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club will hold its bimonthly meeting on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the Gloversville Senior Center, 53 Church St. features the photographs and writings of his father, Francis Bayle, from his hiking trips into the Adirondack Mountains. The writings and photos reflect on the wild and unspoiled landscapes of the Adirondacks in the early 20th Century, according to a news release.
