Micro-park set to open next week
The Gloversville Downtown Business Improvement District is set to unveil what is believed to be the region's first micro-park in front of 33 N. Main Street at 10 a.m. Downtown Development Specialist Jennifer Jennings said the parklet will give visitors a place to sit with a cup of coffee and enjoy the weather.
