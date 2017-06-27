Mental Health selling reusable bags a...

Mental Health selling reusable bags at Hannford for fundraiser

The Mental Health Association in Fulton and Montgomery Counties celebrates selection as Hannaford Helps Reusable Bag Program beneficiary. The fundraiser is coming to a close and the MHA hopes people consider supporting its cause by purchasing a Hannaford Reusable Bag by the end of the month of June.

