Man found guilty in stabbing fight

Justin Persen, laying on the ground wounded, is helped by Gloversville police after being stabbed Oct. 4. His father, Cecilio Persens was just convicted of menacing and weapons possession for going after another man involved in the fracas. Mayor Dayton King, fourth from left, presents Pastor Wil Sharpe of the Methodist Free Church in Gloversville and his wife Debbie Sharpe, second and third from left, with a proclamation that June 27 was Pastor Wil Sharpe and Debbie Sharpe Day in Gloversville as Councilman-at-large James Robinson, far left, Finance Clerk Tammie Weiterschan and Department of Public Works Director Dale Trumbull look on.

