Local students recognized for academic, life achievements
Academic scholars, athletes, musicians, artists and social justice advocates were among the 50 high school seniors recognized Tuesday at the second annual Fulton-Montgomery Community College and Hamilton-Fulton-Montgomery BOCES Student Recognition Dinner. "We want to honor and really celebrate the success of all the children, the students in this room," HFM BOCES Superintendent Pat Michel said.
