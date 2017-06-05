Local students recognized for academi...

Local students recognized for academic, life achievements

Academic scholars, athletes, musicians, artists and social justice advocates were among the 50 high school seniors recognized Tuesday at the second annual Fulton-Montgomery Community College and Hamilton-Fulton-Montgomery BOCES Student Recognition Dinner. "We want to honor and really celebrate the success of all the children, the students in this room," HFM BOCES Superintendent Pat Michel said.

