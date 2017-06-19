Library has host of summer programs

Library has host of summer programs

The Gloversville Public Library will be kicking off its summer reading program on Monday with a bevy of free activities for everyone in the family. The Build a Better World program theme will be presented in libraries across the state, including Johnstown.

