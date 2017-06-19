KKK rally posters show up in area
The Klu Klux Klan has reared itself in Fulton County trying to stir up interest, county Sheriff Richard Giardino said today. The sheriff's department is investigating whether any crimes were committed with the dispensing of KKK material over the weekend in Northville and the village of Mayfield.
