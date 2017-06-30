King responds to latest controversy

King responds to latest controversy

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Gloversville Leader-Herald

Mayor Dayton King said a Wednesday meeting with Johnstown Mayor Vern Jackson was cordial, although he said Jackson stated unequivocally that his city is not interested in shared services. Speaking with The Leader-Herald on Thursday, King said he and Jackson had some conversation about shared services and a few of the ongoing issues between the two municipalities during their closed door meeting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Gloversville Leader-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gloversville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ron Savoie (Aug '15) 3 hr Yep 8
What Happened to the True Value Hardware Store Jun 12 Joe 5
News Upstate NY lawmakers question use of state mone... Jun 10 Try more taxes 8
News Salvation Army leaders get ready to move Jun 3 hgghgg 1
Whatever happened to disgraced Latin Teacher He... (Jun '13) May '17 Someone 14
anybody know how George Crandall is? (Mar '11) May '17 Carla 3
What ever happened to Gloversville Little Leagu... (Jun '16) May '17 May222 4
See all Gloversville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gloversville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Fulton County was issued at June 30 at 1:40PM EDT

Gloversville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gloversville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Tornado
  2. Wildfires
  3. Pakistan
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
 

Gloversville, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,298 • Total comments across all topics: 282,139,448

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC