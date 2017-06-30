KeyBank to Provide a Total of $7.3 Million in Financing for Estee Senior Apartments in Upstate NY

KeyBank's Community Development Lending & Investment team will provide a total of $7.3 million in financing to Liberty Affordable Housing, Inc. to support the new construction of 37 energy efficient affordable housing units for seniors ages 55 or older in Gloversville, NY. Specifically, KeyBank will provide a $2.6 million construction loan and up to $4.7 million in LIHTC equity financing.

