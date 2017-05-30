Hundreds gather to support NLH at fun...

Hundreds gather to support NLH at fundraiser gala

The Event fundraiser gala, held annually for more than 15 years, draws hundreds from around the region to enjoy an evening of sophistication and elegance while raising funds for hospital projects. According to NLH's Vice President of Development Geoff Peck, The Event drew more people this year with more than 290 in attendance, breaking the previous record of 220.

