Having soup with a supervisor

Sen. James Tedisco speaks to residents at the the Supe with your Supervisor event at Kingsboro Towers on Thursday as Fulton County Public Health Director Irina Gelman, center, and Fulton County Office for the Aging Director Andrea Fettinger look on. Sen. James Tedisco speaks to residents at the the Supe with your Supervisor event at Kingsboro Towers on Thursday as Fulton County Public Health Director Irina Gelman, center, and Fulton County Office for the Aging Director Andrea Fettinger look on.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Gloversville Leader-Herald.