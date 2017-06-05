Gloversville police seeks public's he...

Gloversville police seeks public's help to locate robbery suspect

The city police department is requesting the public's assistance in identifying a man pictured in a surveillance video fleeing the scene of an alleged robbery of a motor vehicle on Sunday at the intersection of Harrison Street and South Main Street. According to police, the alleged robbery took place when two white men approached the vehicle owned by the victim and stole it.

