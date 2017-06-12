Gloversville exploring financial opportunities for sewer work
The city is still searching financial assistance to help fund the cost of a major sewer repair in the city. City Finance Commissioner Tammie Weiterschan said during Tuesday's Common Council meeting that currently, no financial assistance has yet been secured for the replacement of the broken pipe.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Gloversville Leader-Herald.
