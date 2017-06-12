Glove Theatre marquee getting a makeover

According to Glove Director Richard Samrov, the theater has enlisted the help of General Manager Nino "Tony" Pazzaglia to repair the theater's aging marquee located at 42 N. Main St. "Tony came to me and said, 'What about curb appeal?' and I thought that was interesting," Samrov said. "Our goal is to be able to make it appealing for people to come in."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Recorder.