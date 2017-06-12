Glove Theatre marquee getting a makeover
According to Glove Director Richard Samrov, the theater has enlisted the help of General Manager Nino "Tony" Pazzaglia to repair the theater's aging marquee located at 42 N. Main St. "Tony came to me and said, 'What about curb appeal?' and I thought that was interesting," Samrov said. "Our goal is to be able to make it appealing for people to come in."
Gloversville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What Happened to the True Value Hardware Store
|12 hr
|Joe
|5
|Upstate NY lawmakers question use of state mone...
|Jun 10
|Try more taxes
|8
|Ron Savoie (Aug '15)
|Jun 8
|Bahahaha
|7
|Salvation Army leaders get ready to move
|Jun 3
|hgghgg
|1
|Whatever happened to disgraced Latin Teacher He... (Jun '13)
|May 25
|Someone
|14
|anybody know how George Crandall is? (Mar '11)
|May 25
|Carla
|3
|What ever happened to Gloversville Little Leagu... (Jun '16)
|May 22
|May222
|4
