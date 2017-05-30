Fulmont celebrates the end of another...

Fulmont celebrates the end of another year

Dozens of families from Fulton and Montgomery counties gathered at Park Street on Thursday where there were plenty of games, music and sunshine for the Fulmont Early Childhood Services program's end of the year carnival. The 7th annual event ran from 10 a.m., until noon.

