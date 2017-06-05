Foul smelling sewer plant plagues city
City Treasurer Michael Gifford said that although $2 million in sewer plant funding requests were made to the Glove Cities for two planned projects, no money may be borrowed anytime soon. He said the sewer plant will first work with Arcadis of New York to reduce ongoing odors issues, which may eliminate the need for bonding at least one of the projects.
