Expert explains public housing funding
The Gloversville Housing Authority is considering moving from a Section 9 public housing structure to a Section 8 housing voucher program in the coming year. On Thursday, Sharlene LeRoy, a consultant, came to speak with the board and answer questions from the commissioners, the public and employees about the proposal that would alter how projects for the housing authority are financed.
|What Happened to the True Value Hardware Store
|Jun 12
|Joe
|5
|Upstate NY lawmakers question use of state mone...
|Jun 10
|Try more taxes
|8
|Ron Savoie (Aug '15)
|Jun 8
|Bahahaha
|7
|Salvation Army leaders get ready to move
|Jun 3
|hgghgg
|1
|Whatever happened to disgraced Latin Teacher He... (Jun '13)
|May 25
|Someone
|14
|anybody know how George Crandall is? (Mar '11)
|May 25
|Carla
|3
|What ever happened to Gloversville Little Leagu... (Jun '16)
|May '17
|May222
|4
