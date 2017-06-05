Crowd turns out for Adirondack Wine and Food Festival

To commemorate their presence at the new micro-park on Main Street in Gloversville, Pamela Hunmer of Johnstown, Jennifer Pomeroy of Gloversville and Ruth Levinton of Johnstown take a selfie on Saturday. Kathi Pallotta and Lou Carleo enjoy a meal at the third annual Southern Adirondack Wine and Food Festival Saturday on Main Street in Gloversville, sponsored by the Gloversville Business Improvement District.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Gloversville Leader-Herald.