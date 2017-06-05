Crowd turns out for Adirondack Wine and Food Festival
To commemorate their presence at the new micro-park on Main Street in Gloversville, Pamela Hunmer of Johnstown, Jennifer Pomeroy of Gloversville and Ruth Levinton of Johnstown take a selfie on Saturday. Kathi Pallotta and Lou Carleo enjoy a meal at the third annual Southern Adirondack Wine and Food Festival Saturday on Main Street in Gloversville, sponsored by the Gloversville Business Improvement District.
Gloversville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Upstate NY lawmakers question use of state mone...
|Sat
|Try more taxes
|8
|Ron Savoie (Aug '15)
|Jun 8
|Bahahaha
|7
|Salvation Army leaders get ready to move
|Jun 3
|hgghgg
|1
|Whatever happened to disgraced Latin Teacher He... (Jun '13)
|May 25
|Someone
|14
|anybody know how George Crandall is? (Mar '11)
|May 25
|Carla
|3
|What ever happened to Gloversville Little Leagu... (Jun '16)
|May 22
|May222
|4
|Why is G'ville getting to be so bad? (Jul '09)
|May 20
|Qwest
|46
