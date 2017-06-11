Court Rules Chimpanzees Are Not Persons
Summary : The Nonhuman Rights Project has been working to obtain the legal rights of personhood for a pair of locked up chimpanzees in New York State. An appeals court ruled that chimps are not legal persons but are they missing something? The New York State Appeals Court rejected an appeal by the Nonhuman Rights Project seeking rights for a pair of chimpanzees.
